ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Fire ripped through a vacant home in southeast Atlanta early Monday morning, sending flames and heavy plumes of smoke into the sky.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at the home on the 1100 block of Oak Knoll Road.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
