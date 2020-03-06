CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The constant rain has forced Governor Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency for all counties south of I-20 due to flooding.
Homes are waterlogged in Crisp County and roads were practically washed away in Wilcox County.
Check out pictures of the flooding in the slideshow above.
