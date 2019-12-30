KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) An historic Lockheed Martin aircraft has made its final fight, landing at McCollum Field in Kennesaw Monday morning.
The Lockheed JetStar 731, valued at over $300,000, was gifted to the Aviation History and Technology Center in Marietta by an anonymous donor. It's believed to be just one of four that is still flying.
Over two hundred JetStars were built at the Lockheed plant in Marietta, with many going to large corporations, celebrities, and governments around the world.
Check out pictures of the final flight in the slideshow!
