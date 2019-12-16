ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It happens every year. Parents take their children to see Santa Claus but only to find out, it's not the most pleasant experience.
Atlanta photographer Jeff Rothman says his company is embracing the bad experience turning it into pictures.
Rothman says that no matter what, children cry. He just accentuates it.
Check out some of the pictures in the slideshow above. For the complete experience, click here!
