ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Non-profit organization Bert's Big Adventure will provide ten Georgia children the trip of a lifetime as they'll travel to Disney World in February!
The ten Georgia children, as well as three children from other states, will travel to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as part of the organization's 18th annual trip to the theme park.
The Bert’s Big Adventure selection committee selected thirteen children and their families to be a part of this year’s trip.
“It is such an honor to welcome these amazing kids and their families to Bert’s Big Adventure,” says Bert’s Big Adventure founder and host of “The Bert Show”, Bert Weiss. “The trip will be an adventure they will never forget, and we are so excited to be sharing this truly magical experience with them!”
The 2020 Bert’s Big Adventure recipients include:
Charlie M. Age 6 Winder, GA
Kiki T. Age 6 Decatur, GA
Colton K. Age 8 Kansas City, KS
Lane C. Age 10 Breman , GA
Eli B. Age 7 Temple, GA
Lily H. Age 7 Carrollton, GA
Gaige T. Age 11 Summerville, SC
Mason K. Age 8 Mason, MI
Jimmy O. Age 5 Canton, GA
Maylee H. Age 8 LaGrange, GA
Kade B. Age 5 Temple, GA
Sam V. Age 8 Cumming, GA
Yael M. Age 10 Douglasville, GA
Get to know the newest additions to the Bert’s Big Adventure family by clicking here.
