ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 went searching for snow across north Georgia and we actually had to go to the highest point in Georgia to find it.
CBS46's Adam Harding went atop Brasstown Bald, near the Georgia/North Carolina state line, where a small blanket of snow coated the ground and trees.
Closer to metro Atlanta, the Suches area received a bit of a winter blast. Residents like Pearson Eastham posted pictures of snowfall at his home.
Woody Gap - Near Suches, GA 2/20/2020 #Georgiasnow #GAsnow @NWSAtlanta pic.twitter.com/HySEUn23fH— Pearson Eastham (@PearsonEastham) February 21, 2020
Merv Pilgrim also posted a picture of conditions in his area, which he says reminds him of Glen Campbell.
Low in the 20’s tonight & snow here in the Georgia Mountains “I am the lineman for the county “ 🎶 ... I always think of Glen Campbell when it snows pic.twitter.com/825FtwS6TK— Merv Pilgrim (@mervpilgrim) February 20, 2020
