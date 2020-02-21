ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 went searching for snow across north Georgia and we actually had to go to the highest point in Georgia to find it.

CBS46's Adam Harding went atop Brasstown Bald, near the Georgia/North Carolina state line, where a small blanket of snow coated the ground and trees.

Closer to metro Atlanta, the Suches area received a bit of a winter blast. Residents like Pearson Eastham posted pictures of snowfall at his home.

Merv Pilgrim also posted a picture of conditions in his area, which he says reminds him of Glen Campbell.

