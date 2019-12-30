DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A Decatur man is cleaning up after a huge tree came toppling down onto his home.
Timothy Stephens says he was sleeping when the tree came crashing down through the roof of the kitchen of his home on Knollview Drive.
Stephens' vehicle was also damaged but the good news is he made it out safely.
"I would've had to come through this way earlier to get me some coffee," Stephens told CBS46 News. "My mind (told me), 'go get you a little more rest.' I wouldn't be here."
Stephens says he's thankful to be alive.
