ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man has been arrested after smashing his vehicle through the front entrance of a northwest Atlanta gas station early Monday morning.
The driver crashed into the Exxon gas station on the 900 block of Spring Street. The clerk at the store says he saw the driver sleeping while parked at the gas pumps.
The clerk then went outside to wake up the driver but as he did, the driver took his foot off the brake and smashed into the front entrance.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was arrested and charged.
No injuries were sustained.
