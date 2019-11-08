TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are working to repair a water main break that has flooded a DeKalb County neighborhood.
The incident is near the intersection of Comanche Drive and Bancroft Circle in Tucker.
No word on what caused the break or how many customers are affected.
It's also unclear when the repairs will be complete.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.