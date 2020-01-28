ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Tuesday is the sixth anniversary of Snowmageddon 2014 and let's hope this never happens again!
On January 28, 2014, unexpected weather conditions caused metro-Atlanta highways to ice over, crippling the city and leaving traffic at a standstill.
Students at many schools across the area were forced to hunker down in gymnasiums as buses were unable to navigate the icy mess. In all, as many as 800 students spent the night at county schools after roads became too dangerous.
Students were also rescued from buses that became stuck on the icy streets.
If you weren't here for the storm, take a look at pictures in the slideshow above!
Today is the 6 year anniversary of #Snowmageddon....when all of the #ATL interstates looked like this. What did snowmageddon look like for you? @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/B7tG56ZlDj— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 28, 2020
