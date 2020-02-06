ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The wicked weather that continues to pound metro Atlanta has caused extensive flooding and prompted several advisories.
Tornado warnings and watches have persisted throughout the morning and the saturated ground is leading to fallen trees and power poles.
There's also been many crashes on the roadways as the pounding rain is leading to puddling.
Many Georgia Power customers are also in the dark.
CBS46 has been following the storms from the beginning. take a look at damage photos from storms across the area.
