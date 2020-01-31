Sky Valley, Ga. (CBS46) The chilly overnight lows combined with the precipitation we received this morning made for a nice wintry mix in northeast Georgia!
The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted a picture taken near Post 7 in Sky Valley, showing a complete coating of snow on the ground.
If you are traveling near extreme NE Georgia, you may encounter snow. Please slow down, stay weather aware and contact @511Georgia for road conditions.Picture taken today in Sky Valley, GA (Post 7-Toccoa).#gsp #gatrooper #SlowDown @GeorgiaEMA @gohsgeorgia pic.twitter.com/ZuQZr8yb5M— Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) January 31, 2020
The department says in the post, "if you are traveling near extreme NE Georgia, you may encounter snow. Please slow down, stay weather aware."
CBS46's Ella Dorsey also received a picture from Robert Grant up in Clayton, Ga. showing a nice snow squall moving through.
It’s snowing in Clayton, GA! Photo courtesy of Robert Grant pic.twitter.com/RAvdYkd8nZ— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 31, 2020
Be careful if you're out on the roadways!
