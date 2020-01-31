Snow in Georgia (GaDPS)
Sky Valley, Ga. (CBS46) The chilly overnight lows combined with the precipitation we received this morning made for a nice wintry mix in northeast Georgia!

The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted a picture taken near Post 7 in Sky Valley, showing a complete coating of snow on the ground. 

The department says in the post, "if you are traveling near extreme NE Georgia, you may encounter snow. Please slow down, stay weather aware."

CBS46's Ella Dorsey also received a picture from Robert Grant up in Clayton, Ga. showing a nice snow squall moving through.

Be careful if you're out on the roadways!

