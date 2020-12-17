Piedmont Healthcare administered COVID-19 vaccines to approximately 100 Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital employees at Thursday at the healthcare system’s Conyers location.
The employees, who are considered high-risk according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will receive their vaccinations from the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale (GNR) Health Department.
Piedmont Healthcare and the GNR Health Department also conducted an on-site training exercise to teach employees how to perform COVID-19 vaccinations.
