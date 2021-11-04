ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Piedmont and United Healthcare have reached an agreement and have signed a new contract Thursday afternoon.
The multi-year agreement grants access to the 16 hospitals. Offering more than 800 locations and Piedmont clinic's statewide network of physicians.
This comes after United Healthcare and Wellstar failed to reach an agreement earlier in the year, putting 80,000 people in the dark without access.
Effective on Jan 1, 2022, Medicare Advantage members and those enrolled in the Individual and Family plans offered through the marketplace exchange will have first-time in-network access to Piedmont’s facilities and physicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.