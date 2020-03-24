ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Piedmont Healthcare community is mourning the death of a colleague that may be linked to the widespread novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The employee, Dedra Wilkes, passed on Wednesday. She tested positive for the virus on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Piedmont Healthcare issued the following statement:
"We were deeply saddened when the coroner notified us on Saturday afternoon of the sudden passing of our colleague. Despite what has been reported in the media, we understand from those responsible for determining cause of death that it is still inconclusive.
However, because we were told that an initial COVID-19 test performed after her death was positive, and because we know people can expose others before they show evidence of the disease, as a cautionary measure, we have contacted the employees and patients who may have had contact with this employee in the days leading up to the colleague’s last day at work.
Piedmont is providing these individuals with detailed information for self-monitoring and will offer COVID-19 testing to those who request it. This employee did not work in an area treating known or suspected COVID-19 patients. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family during this difficult time."
