ATLANTA (CBS46)—Piedmont Healthcare is expanding operations across Georgia.
According to a press release, the not-for-profit hospital system signed an agreement to buy several Georgia hospitals from HCA Healthcare.
The hospitals include Eastside Medical Center in Snellville; Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside, both in Macon; and Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville. The sale is pending regulatory approval and officials said they expect the deal to close on July 31, 2021.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Piedmont,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare has instilled a high standard of care into these facilities, and we are proud that they have trusted Piedmont to continue this legacy. We are committed to making a positive difference in every life we touch, and this means providing high-quality care that is seamlessly orchestrated. We look forward to further enhancing care across Georgia.”
Eastside Medical Center in Snellville is a 310-bed two-campus system of care. The North Campus has 229 beds for acute care services, including a 46-bed emergency department. The South Campus has a 61-bed inpatient psychiatric center, a 20-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility, and an 11-bed emergency department.
Cartersville Medical Center is a 119-bed acute care hospital and has a 43-bed emergency department, with a level III trauma center.
In addition, officials noted Piedmont will become a partner in a joint venture for 12 urgent and family care clinics.
Piedmont Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 11 hospitals, 35 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, and over 2,600 employed and independent physicians, caring for patients and communities across Georgia.
