ATLANTA (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta healthcare system will institute new vaccine requirements for select employees in September.
According to a statement, Piedmont Healthcare will require “Piedmont leaders, physicians, providers, and new employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, as of Sept. 1”.
The statement said there will be “a few rare exceptions”.
The hospital reported the rest of the workers will be required to be fully vaccinated "in the near future."
“It’s important to consider that vaccination is a leading factor in patients and team members feeling safe within a healthcare setting, as shown by research we conducted,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.