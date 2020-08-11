ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Kai Bailey’s road to recovery is a long one.
“Every morning I cannot sit for too long. I cannot stand for too long,” said Bailey. “I get tired.”
The 28-year-old spoke out Tuesday for the first time since surviving a harrowing car crash at Piedmont Hospital on June 30. The Cochran Law Firm – which is representing Bailey – shared never-before scene video of the crash with media outlets during a press conference.
Bailey was waiting for a friend inside the ER when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV sitting right outside the entrance - lost control and plowed through the emergency room.
The crash killed one woman, Kimberly Hill, and injured four people – including Bailey who broke both hips and her pelvic bone.
“Each morning, I'm having to take several different types of medication for my pain - most of it is in my right side where most of the fractures are,” Bailey said.
She was recently released from a rehab facility after a 30 day stay.
“I have to meet with my doctor to get continuous body x-rays and that’s every three weeks until I can walk unassisted,” Bailey said.
The driver, 75-year-old Mary Clayton of Atlanta, was never charged.
Bailey’s attorney, Jane Lamberti said her client deserves answers, especially on what caused the crash – details which police have never released. It’s unknown if a medical condition caused Clayton to lose control.
“We have reached out to her directly, we delivered a letter to her house and we have yet to hear directly from her,” said Lamberti. “We haven’t heard from one of her representatives, I’ve called them, they’ve called me – we have yet to talk.”
The surveillance video shows Clayton’s Mercedes-Benz ram into a parked Hyundai SUV and continue to drive through the ER – striking down several people before coming to a stop.
Hill, 55, later died from her injuries. Lamberti said installing traffic protectors could have prevented tragedy.
“To me, that's de-facto evidence that they knew that this technology is available and it prevents accidents and hurting patients,” said Lamberti. “And if they had done that around their ER regardless of what happened to Ms. Clayton - whether she was ill or had a heart attack - no one would have been injured.”
Bailey said she wants to share with Clayton how the crash has impacted her life.
“I just want to know how life-changing, I just want her to know that whatever happened that day I just need her to look at me and just see how my life has changed,” said Bailey. “Do you feel any remorse? Or anything? Because it seems through this whole process you have been real quiet.”
Lamberti said she continues to investigate Bailey’s case to determine the best pursuit of legal action against both Piedmont Hospital and Clayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.