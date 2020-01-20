ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – "The entire notion of racism is contrary to the notion of nature.”
That is the message that university professor, Emmy-nominated broadcaster and CBS46 political analyst Rashad Richey delivered to a packed house on Monday at Piedmont Hospital’s inaugural King Day Celebration.
Richey was the keynote speaker for the event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His message, “It’s Bigger Than You,” was heard by a diverse group of hundreds, streamed to thousands listening at Piedmont Hospitals statewide and followed by a standing ovation.
The King Day event, hosted by Piedmont’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, included choral selections by the Atlanta Masonic Choir and soloist Karen Green. Former nanny to the King Children, Gwendolyn Middlebrooks, Ph.D, was honored as a special guest.
The event is part of Piedmont’s ongoing efforts to boost diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Its first executive director of diversity and inclusion, Jo Anne Sims Hill, was hired in July. Hill is responsible for infusing diversity and inclusion into the culture of Piedmont’s workforce of more than 23,000 employees.
