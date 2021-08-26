NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) — One day after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that 105 National Guard personnel would be deployed to 10 hospitals across the state, a metro Atlanta facility, not on that list, has asked for help.
Piedmont Newnan tells CBS46 they have reached out to the governor's office asking for further assistance from the National Guard.
"The fourth COVID-19 surge has put a strain on many hospitals, and due to a need for additional staff members throughout the state, Piedmont Newnan Hospital has requested assistance from Gov. Kemp to deploy the National Guard to our hospital and we should know with the next 24 hours on commitment and date of deployment," Piedmont Healthcare said in a statement to CBS46.
The hospital says it is specifically asking for combat medics who can assist with the high numbers of COVID-19 patients, largely unvaccinated, and requiring a higher level of care.
The hospital says it is hopeful they will get the requested support starting sometime next week.
