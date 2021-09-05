ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Piedmont Park looked more like a concert venue Sunday as crowds of people hit the popular spot for several events, including vaccination clinics and the Atlanta Jazz Festival.
We asked park-goers when they remember seeing comparable crowds at the park.
"A very long time. Very long time. Oh, It's a lot of people out here. It's really a lot," said Kashawn Hampton.
Orlagh O'Rourke says from her perspective, it's been at least a year. "It's really nice to see everything kind of busy but it's definitely been before covid."
The Atlanta Jazz Festival, one of the largest, free jazz festivals nation-wide, brought crowds of people who enjoyed the good music, picnics, rollerbladed and enjoyed the nice weather.
"Just enjoying the park and seeing everybody," Braston Stokes told us.
Underneath all of the fun were concerns of COVID-19.
"If you're vaccinated or not, then that's your choice to come out in a large group of people," one man told us.
Music Midtown partnered with the city and several other organizations to hold vaccination clinics Sunday. Some of the people who got the shot received a free pass to the upcoming music festival, which requires guests to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Music Midtown kicks off September 18th. The Atlanta Jazz Festival continues through Labor Day.
