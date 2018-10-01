Zebulon, GA (CBS46)
A Pike County High School football player who was injured during Friday night's game has passed away.
Dylan Thomas, a linebacker on the team, suffered a head injury during the game against Greenville High School.
He was airlifted from the field and taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he passed away Sunday night.
AT 530A: Devastated students return to Pike County HS after the death of a teen football player who died after a game injury. His name was Dylan Thomas. pic.twitter.com/n9272MvZ4K— Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) October 1, 2018
Pike County High School, located in Zebulon, GA, is about an hour south of Atlanta.
Thomas' friends and family gathered on the high school football field on Sunday as a show of support.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
Watch a Facebook video of the crowd talking about Dylan Thomas
Michael Duncan, Superintendent, and Kevin Huffstetler, Principal, released this joint statement regarding Thomas' passing:
"I am saddened to inform you that Dylan Thomas, a Pike County High School Student, passed away last evening as a result of injuries sustained in the football game on Friday night. Dylan was an active participant in our school community and a member of the Class of 2020. Please remember his family in the days ahead.
Our school counselors have been and will continue to be available to provide assistance and support to students as they express their sorrow in the loss of their classmate and friend. Students' reactions to this type of event vary as they deal with a wide variety of feelings. It is important that you encourage your child to talk with you about feelings and concerns.
In addition, we offer you the following information to help you as you support your child:
Some children may have physical symptoms. They may complain of stomachaches, headaches, or problems with eating.
Some children may have changes in their sleep patterns. They may sleep more or less than usual.
Some children may lose interest in peer relationships. They may express worry or concern if separated from family members, as well as indicate a need for extra attention from parents.
Some students may display antisocial behavior. They may become more aggressive and/or hostile.
Your presence, concern, and support will be essential in helping your child deal with his or her grief. If we can provide further assistance, please contact us at 770-567-8770.
Sincerely,
Michael Duncan, EdD
Superintendent
Kevin Huffstetler
Principal"
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.