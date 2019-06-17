ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Hometown Food Company has announced the recall of thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour due to the possibility of E. coli contamination.
The voluntary recall is of two specific varieties of bread flour and comes in five pound bags.
Approximately 4,600 cases of the product are impacted and were distributed in 10 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The products have a use-by date of June 8, 2020 and June 9, 2020.
If you have purchased the affected products, return it to the point of sale for a full refund.
