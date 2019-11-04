BARTOW, Ga. (CBS46) -- An experienced pilot died Monday afternoon when his amateur-built Tango 2 plane crashed in a field in Polk County.
According to Chuck Beavers of the Polk County Airport, the plane had been flown several times and had no history of problems. The plane weighed approximately 600 pounds and the pilot was the only person believed to be on board.
The plane crashed approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Polk County Airport. Polk County Police have not released the name of the pilot.
