GORDON COUNTY (CBS46) The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Calhoun on Saturday afternoon has passed.
The FAA has been notified of the crash, however details surrounding the cause of the crash are not yet known.
No other passengers were on-board the plane. The pilot's identity has not been made public at this time.
Stay with CBS46.com for details.
(0) comments
