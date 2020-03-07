SENOIA, Ga. (CSB46) - A pilot is being treated at an Atlanta trauma center after his plane crashed in Coweta County Saturday.
The Acroduster II SA750 crashed into trees near Chestlehurst Road and Cody Trail in Senoia around 12:40 p.m. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane.
The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
CBS46 News will have more information as it is released.
