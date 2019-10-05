ARMUCHEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing early Saturday afternoon in Floyd County.
According to officials, the pilot of the single engine plane had to make an emergency landing on US 27 in Armuchee.
Police say no one was injured during the landing. The pilot, a Kennesaw man, was trying to fly to Cartersville.
The incident remains under investigation.
