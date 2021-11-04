UPDATE (CBS46) -- The pilot who survived Thursday's plane crash in DeKalb County told CBS46 about the experience.
Brandon Roberts was the only person on board the single engine Cessna 172 when it crashed on North Decatur Road near DeKalb Industrial Way around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
"The engine quit and I flew it to the best place I could find without people and I had to tail it into the power lines to keep from crashing into buildings or anything so I’m still here, must have done something right, nowhere else to put it," he said.
He has scratches on his face and hands and was shaken up, but was able to walk out of the plane on his own.
It happened shortly after he had taken off from PDK Airport in Chamblee heading home to Perry. He had been in metro Atlanta for business.
"Just taken off and climbing out and the engine started losing power already as I was turning back and it quit," he said.
He radioed a mayday call to air traffic control and he looked for a place to land the plane.
"That’s what we’re supposed to do is look for suitable landing right when something starts happening, not after it's happened," Roberts said. "Four lane road with no traffic and I got closer and realized there are power lines, I can't, and just stalled it, let it fall into the power lines and let me down easy.”
The plane landed upside down and witnesses were amazed to see him walk out seemingly uninjured.
Caleb Rogers, who heard the plane hit the power lines and then saw Roberts emerge, said, "It's definitely crazy, it's definitely crazy, not something you see every day but I’m just glad to know he’s safe because it could have went a lot worse.”
Roberts said he has been flying since he was young and this won't stop him.
"Just another day. I’ll get another one and do it again," he said. "I’m not going to stop flying.”
The plane was towed away once the National Transportation Safety Board completed its initial review.
DeKalb County is providing assistance to residents of Coventry Place senior living center which is in the middle of the scene. The plane crashed right in front of their building. Diesel fuel will be provided for the facility’s generator along with meals and backup oxygen for residents.
Initial story below.
_____________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — Power has been almost completely restored in the area surrounding the plane crash. Only 2 customers are currently impacted.
Initial story below
_____________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — An estimated 2,500 customers are without power in DeKalb County after a plane crashed in a residential area.
It happened just before 10 a.m. along 2801 North Decatur Road.
According to the Dekalb County Fire Department, a local EMT witnessed the single engine plane crash and called for help.
The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, managed to walk away from the wreckage with minor injuries.
Georgia Power says the plane appeared to have clipped power lines, which cut power to about 2,500 customers. Crews are responding and working to get power back up.
North Decatur Road remains closed from DeKalb Industrial Way to Winn Way.
The NTSB has been called to investigate.
Avoid the area. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.