KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — The Cobb County Police Department says Gene Siller, the PGA Golf Pro at Pinetree Country Club who was murdered at the course Saturday, was not a target in the shooting.
Police say Siller was likely killed because he "witnessed an active crime taking place."
Siller was shot and killed after approaching a white pickup truck that had made its way onto the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club. It was then found that two other men were found dead in the back of the truck, including the owner of the vehicle, Paul Pierson.
The third victim has not yet been identified.
Cobb County Police said in a release Tuesday morning that there is not an active threat to the public, despite no arrests or suspect information in the case.
Police say they are continuing to follow active leads in the case, but that it is too early in the investigation to speculate on motive.
"We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened," the release stated.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cobb County Police detectives at 770-499-4111 or at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
