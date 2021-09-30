ATLANTA (CBS46) — If one of your holiday traditions in Atlanta is to take a ride on the Pink Pig train at Macy's at Lenox Square, you will no longer be able to do so.
After providing train rides to families for 50 years, the decision has been made to retire the holiday tradition.
Macy's told CBS46 that the decision to retire Priscilla the Pink Pig was actually made before the pandemic.
The train ride made its debut in the 1950s at Rich's department store in downtown Atlanta. At that time, it ran along a track suspended frOm the store's high ceiling and gave children a bird's-eye view of the store's toy department.
The ride later did a brief stint at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Engleston Hospital.
It moved to Lenox Square mall in 2003 and was located under a pink-and-white tent at the mall during the holiday season.
Each year, a portion of the proceeds from the train ride would be donated to the children's hospital. Fans who rode the train were also able to purchase pink pig ornaments, T-shirts, stuffed animals and more at a store near the ride.
Macy's says it has donated nearly $1 million to Children's over the years. In lieu of proceeds from the Pink Pig train ride this year, they will donate $20,000.
Macy's also said that it will continue its popular holiday tradition of displaying the 56-foot iconic Great Tree atop Macy's Lenox Square.
Children's Healthcare said on its website that a limited supply of Pink Pig commemorative items will be available for purchase on Oct. 11 until they sell out.
