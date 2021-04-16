Video from I-20 on Friday shows a GSP officer performing a pit maneuver to stop a suspect.
“Yo he just pitted him on the freeway,” said a man who filmed the incident.
Law officials and experts say it’s an invaluable tool.
“Going back to the old days we basically just chased’em until they crashed,” said Brent C. Brown a law enforcement and securities expert, and Chairman and CEO of Chesley Brown International.
The term stands for Precision Immobilization Technique. Police used it to stop Robert Long who's accused of killing 8 people at three metro-Atlanta spas. The same technique was used to stop the two men in Carroll County who put 3 officers in hospital.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday engaged in a pursuit and were able to end it successfully using a well performed pit maneuver.
“It’s extremely beneficial as law enforcement to ensure that the citizens are safe by using this maneuver to end the chase,” said Capt. Jason Welch with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Department.
Officials mentioned only those with proper training should ever perform the maneuver as it can be deadly. In the last eight months, five people were killed in Whitfield County in two instances after a pit maneuver was performed.
In the video from Friday you see the car is turned around by police and starts to head against traffic, a worst case scenario, luckily it’s not for long.
“The perpetrator themselves goes across traffic and does that purposely because they know that the likely hood of the police following them in the wrong way is, there’s a likely hood that they’ll break off the chase at that point,” said Brent.
Officials said making sure you're not in a heavily populated area and doing the maneuver at slow speeds is critical to performing it safely.
“There’s a lot of mitigating factors that the traffic violator’s gonna have in their favor but we always want to make sure that we are looking for that one moment that’s going to be beneficial for us,” said Capt. Welch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.