OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are combing through the debris field of a fatal plane crash that claimed three lives Tuesday evening.
Just 10 miles southwest of Athens, 911 calls came in around 4 p.m. to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
“The plane ... it was going around, spinning around in a circle,” Andrew Brislin told CBS46.
Investigators said those callers reported seeing a plane crash near the intersection of Berta Drive and Maxey Road.
“I saw all the airplane parts and everything laying in my neighbor’s property,” Brislin said.
The FAA confirmed that the Piper PA-46 took off from Colombia, South Carolina and was headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama at the time of the crash.
When investigators arrived they found a small air craft on fire and plane debris stretched over a mile. They later learned three people were on board the flight.
“All that area right in there is heavy woods so I don’t know how anybody would’ve survived a plane going down in the woods. It’s real heavy,” Brislin explained.
Investigators said there were no survivors.
“Currently we're working with the NTSB and the FAA who are still working on their investigation to try to get those people identified,” said Captain James Hale.
Investigators explained they are still working to learn exactly what caused the plane to crash.
