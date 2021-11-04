UPDATE (CBS46) — Power has been almost completely restored in the area surrounding the plane crash. Only 2 customers are currently impacted.
Initial story below
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — An estimated 2,500 customers are without power in DeKalb County after a plane crashed in a residential area.
It happened just before 10 a.m. along 2801 North Decatur Road.
According to the Dekalb County Fire Department, a local EMT witnessed the single engine plane crash and called for help.
The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, managed to walk away from the wreckage. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Georgia Power says the plane appeared to have clipped power lines, which cut power to about 2,500 customers. Crews are responding and working to get power back up.
North Decatur Road remains closed from DeKalb Industrial Way to Winn Way.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to investigate.
Avoid the area. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
