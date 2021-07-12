Plane evacuated in Atlanta after threat to hijack flight

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A weekend Delta flight had to be searched, de-boarded, then rescheduled after passengers received a message claimed there would be a plane-jacking. The message appeared to be a prank but airport police and flight officials considered it far from funny.
"I couldn't believe it," recalled Cornelious Bomet, a passenger on Delta flight 921. Bomet recorded video showing fellow passengers de-boarded onto the runway, hours after their flight should have departed Atlanta to Seattle on Sunday.
Travelers told CBS46, they remember boarding flight 921 starting around 10 p.m., then within the hour some people began to receive an airdrop picture message which read "A plane jacking will happen soon, 2 hours and 37 minutes it will start in the front on aisle 6."
Bomet says police did not immediately arrive. Instead, he says someone came on the intercom to ask whoever sent the message to come forward.
There were eventually several rounds of searches on the plane, including police with rifles, passengers say.
"When they did come they came with these big guns. They told us no phones, 'let us see your hands.' There was a military type presence," the dad explained.
Another passenger, Ray Duker, said he did his best to remain calm.
"Told us like everybody needs to put their phones down. Put your hands on the seat in front of you and your head down." Duker continued, "Don't make any sudden movements. Don't be stupid, this is not a joke."
He says they were eventually de-boarded 10 people at a time until everyone was off. At that time, dogs began to search luggage. After several hours worth of delay and searching, police found no credible threat.
Duker, a photographer, only came to Atlanta to film and follow drivers in the NASCAR race this weekend, but he did not get to leave on cloud nine like he hoped.
"Somebody could be thinking, oh it's funny to airdrop this to random people but it turned out to be this big thing."
Passengers told CBS46, because airdrop requires a sender to be within a certain range of the recipient, they believe it was someone on the flight trying to pull off a prank.
Travelers told us they were booked for an 8 a.m. Monday flight to Seattle and received $150 vouchers.
"We apologize to our customers on Delta flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle on July 11 as the flight was cancelled due to additional pre-flight screening by authorities. While nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers, we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.
Delta teams have worked this morning to quickly reaccommodate customers to their final destinations. We are also reaching out to all customers whose travel has been delayed with a direct apology for the experience."
Delta
