Plane experiences landing gear trouble on approach to Gwinnett County Airport

GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A plane managed to land safely and without injuries after displaying problems with its landing gear.
Gwinnett County Briscoe Field's Control Tower notified Gwinnett County Fire and Police around 8:42 p.m. that an inbound plane was having gear issues. First Responders arrived on the scene and immediately began preparing for a potential crash situation
The plane was reported as being a twin engine Cessna with only the pilot on board.
The Control Tower had the plan perform multiple low approaches so they could visualize the landing gear prior to attempting a landing. When all landing gear appeared to be properly lowered, the plane was instructed to proceed with landing.
All agencies reported that the plane landed safely on the runway; however, as the plane continued down the runway, the front landing gear did collapse and the plane came to a stop on the runway.
Reports say that the pilot was able to secure the power at that point and safely evacuate the plane, fortunately with no injuries, fires, or additional hazards.
The Airport Authority and FAA are investigating the incident prior to releasing the plane. Once released, the plane will be removed from the runway.
Gwinnett County Briscoe Field's single runway will remain closed until the plane is removed, though the airport is open to other traffic such as helicopters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.