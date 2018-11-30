Kennesaw, GA (CBS46) The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane coming from Nebraska crashed into a tree on the campus of Kennesaw State University.
Cobb County Fire Department spokesperson Denell Boyd says the two men were in a Cirrus SR22 from Omaha, Nebraska and were en route to Charlie Brown airport in Fulton County.
The plane crashed into the tree on a small patch of land near the intersection of Campus Loop Rd. and Bartow Ave. around 7 p.m.
Officials say both men were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.
Boyd says the plane may have crashed because it didn't have enough fuel.
"I mean, mechanical problem is one thing. Running out of fuel is something else. But yeah, we're very thankful that they're okay," Boyd told CBS46 News.
CBS46 has learned the plane was registered to Cavern Aviation, which is based out of a Kansas City suburb.
No one on campus was hurt and there was no damage to any buildings. The Kennesaw State campus will be open and fully operational on Friday.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
