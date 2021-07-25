FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in Peachtree City.
The landing happened on Highway 54 near Lexington Circle. Authorities tell CBS46 no one was injured.
According to officials, the emergency landing happened due to a fire on board the plane.
The plane was swiftly removed from the highway and is awaiting appropriate transport to be removed.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.