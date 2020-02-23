AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A pilot suffered minor injuries on Sunday after he was unable to stop the plane following a landing at Daniel Field Airport in Augusta.
The prop plane landed around 2 p.m. and skidded through a fence and across Highland Avenue where it eventually came to a stop.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.
