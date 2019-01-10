Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Fortnite, the most popular video game on the planet, is under heavy scrutiny as the Better Business Bureau gets bombarded with complaints.
Much like a lot of games, it's very addictive. One of the biggest complaints is once kids rack up a big bill on their parent’s credit cards, the parents can't get in touch with anyone with the company to discuss un-authorized charges.
In fact, the Connecticut Better Business Bureau has given the maker, Epic Games, an "F" rating.
The majority of the complaints have to do with customer service, refund or exchange issues.
To make matters worse, there is the complaint that there's no number or proper 'email response time' to customer concerns.
CBS46 did some digging and found out that Epic Games got that "F" rating in Connecticut after the BBB there received 279 complaints in the past three years.
271 of the 279 were filed in the last year, alone. The BBB says 247 of those complaints have gone unanswered.
By the way, the game Fortnite made more than $3 billion last year. The game has more than six million followers on Twitter.
Epic Games is also the creator of several other games including, Infinity Blade, Unreal, Gears of War, and Shadow Complex.
Meanwhile, the BBB said it has tried to contact Epic Games on numerous occasions, but the company has not yet responded.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.