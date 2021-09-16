Looking for a weekend get-away? The Planters' 'nut-mobile' is now open for business and offering members of the public a chance to win a two night stay in the peanut shaped RV.
The vehicle sits on waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota. If you win, it will only cost $3.50 to rent — the same price as a jar of planters peanuts. To sweeten the deal, Planters' will also give the winner a $1,500 travel stipend and plenty of peanuts to go around.
The contest begins Friday, Sept. 17. To sign up, click here.
