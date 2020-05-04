ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Thank God for the doctors. Thank God for the nurses and the people working in the hospitals. I almost didn’t make it,” Stephen Feldman said.
Stephen Feldman contracted COVID-19 in March and in just a short amount of time his symptoms quickly took a turn for the worst.
“The next thing I remember is them putting me in the ambulance, then backing up to the emergency room door at Northside Hospital. Then everything after that is pretty much a cloud for the next 18-19 days,” Feldman told CBS46.
Feldman’s condition continued to deteriorate. While he was unconscious and strapped to a ventilator his family fought to make him one of the first Georgians to undergo plasma infusion.
“It’s a miracle,” Feldman said.
The treatment saved his life.
“People who have been infected with a viral infection have the ability to create antibodies that can give them lifelong immunity to the infection,” Dr. Kent Holland said.
Dr. Kent Holland of Northside hospital said in plasma infusion, doctor’s take antibodies from someone who survived the virus and place them directly in the patient’s body.
“We can immediately give them immunity and those antibodies from the plasma donation will last about a month until the person can make their own antibodies,” Dr. Holland explained.
Dr. Holland said 40 to 50 people a week are now receiving the procedure here at Northside Hospital.
