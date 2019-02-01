ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Athletes, their wives and other stars came out to the Shops at Buckhead on Friday for the annual Off the Field Players’ Wives Association Fashion Show.
Erika Harrison, wife of Rodney Harrison, was one of the event’s honorary chairs.
“Every year that we have a fashion show, this is our 18th year, we find a local charity that we can benefit typically geared toward women and children,” she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
This year the women chose "Girls Who Code."
“That’s to help bridge the gender gap in technology for girls,” Harrison explained. “So, we’re definitely behind that 100 percent.”
Former and active NFL players walked the red carpet in support of their wives.
“It’s great that I can be here to support her in this moment and they raise money and do an incredible thing,” said Jerome Bettis.
Some of the wives’ husbands are playing in the Super Bowl this year.
“It’s our first Super Bowl in seven years so I’m excited for him,” said Faith Brockers, wife of Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Michael Brockers. “I’m proud of him.”
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms helped open the fashion show and received a woman of impact award. Reality stars including Nene Leakes and Dr. Jackie Walters were also in attendance.
The models on the runway were all wives of football players. It was a fashionable one for a great cause, although football was still very much on the minds of many there.
“You can’t count Tom out,” he said. “He’s representing the 40 club," said Eagles great Donovan Mcnabb”
Larry Fitzgerald is going with the Rams.
“The Rams, you can’t find a better pass rush.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.