COLLEGE PARK (CBS46)—A Georgia city is one step closer to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations.
They city of College Park announced parks and other recreational facilities have reopened in the city. Citizens now have access to city-owned playgrounds, pavilions, basketball courts, tennis courts, and walking trails.
However, officials noted based on public health suggestions, water-bases recreation and indoor recreation centers remain closed to the public.
“Residents are encouraged to enjoy various parks around town - Zupp, Barrett, Phillips, Willis and where pavilions are available. To reserve a pavilion, you must be a City of College Park resident, and there is a $25-dollar fee included”, a press release stated.
In addition, Conley, Wyatt and City Auditorium may reopen to the public on July 15th.
The Brady Recreation Center, located at 3571 Breningham Drive in College Park is undergoing major renovation, and will reopen upon its completion.
Visitors are asked to visit www.collegeparkga.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.