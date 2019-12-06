ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As LSU gets ready to square off against UGA in the SEC Championship Game, several players on the team will be representing the purple and gold in enemy territory.
Five players from the Tigers roster are from the state of Georgia, with two representing metro Atlanta.
Here's a list of LSU players from the state:
CB Jay Ward: Moultrie, Ga (Colquitt County High School)
FB Tory Carter: Valdosta, Ga (Lee County High School)
Snapper Quentin Skinner: Buford, Ga. (Buford High School)
Snapper Blake Ferguson: Smyrna, Ga. (Buford High School)
DE TK McLendon: Soperton, Ga. (Treulton High School)
