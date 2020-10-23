ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgians yearn for some sense of normalcy while COVID-19 shows few signs of slowing, Big Night Out arrived with a responsible plan to enjoy live music.
Beginning Friday, Big Night Out introduced an outdoor concert series built to work within the restrictive standards brought about in response to the pandemic.
The concert series utilizes a personal pod setup that allows groups of four or six people to attend the event safely while experiencing all of the audio, lighting, video, and production values expected from a live concert.
The personal pods, sized at 8'x8' for groups of four and 8'x12' for groups of six, are distanced 6’ from one another on all sides and are separated by barriers. Concert-goers have access to cashless food and beverage concessions and restrooms via 6' walkways.
More information on this concert series, along with the precautions and policies they have put in place, can be found at BigNightOutATL.com.
