PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a teen.
The shooting took place in the 30 block of Legend Creek Way in Douglasville.
According to police, a 14-year-old male accidentally shot another male teenager.
The victim's family have not been notified at this time.
Continue to follow CBS46.com for the latest developments on this story.
