EMANUEL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 20-year-old is wanted by police after he allegedly set a home on fire in Wadley on Tuesday.
Investigators say the incident happened on the 300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
Police have identified the man to be Wyatt Kincaid Rodriguez of Adrian. A warrant is out for Rodriguez’s arrest for First Degree Arson and Aggravated Assault.
“Rodriguez was last seen in the Wadley area and is believed to be hiding out somewhere in Emanuel County,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Authorities say, the two-story home suffered moderate damage from the fire and the origin was discovered to be on the exterior on the side of the house.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-7538.
The incident remains under investigation.
