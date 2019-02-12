ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The mother of a 13-year-old has reported her daughter missing.
Myshelah Dallas was last seen February 4, 2019 around 7 a.m.
Dallas was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans and white Air Force Ones. She has been seen on Fulton Industrial Boulevard and near Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260
