CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead, and another is in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in Clayton County Wednesday morning.
Police say when they arrived on the scene on Redland Drive, they found a victim’s body lying in the front yard of the home. As police were trying to see if there were anymore victims, they encountered a man inside a window of the home who refused to come out.
SWAT was called in to start negotiations after the man barricaded himself inside the home, standing in the window with his hands up and refusing to come out, officials said.
Clayton County police Capt. Steven Palmer said in a video posted on Facebook that an officer entered the home through the back door during the negotiations and brought the man out unharmed. Police are still trying to determine if the suspect was involved in the victim’s death.
“At this time, it is still under investigation,” Palmer said. “We are unsure of his involvement with this incident, but it was in front of his residence at the front door.”
Palmer said he wasn’t sure if the man had any weapons on him when he was taken into custody. “Right now, the search is ongoing, looking for a weapon,” he said.
Police said there has been no history at the home where the incident happened. The victim lived in a home one unit up in the duplex, police said, which contains four units.
