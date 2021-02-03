One person is dead and two others injured after a shootout between passengers inside two vehicles on a street in southeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning.
The shootings happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 300 block of Sawtell Avenue. Police say officers were responding to another call when they heard about 20 gunshots coming from the area.
When they arrived on the scene, they found the victims, one of which had been fatally shot. The other two victims are expected to survive their injuries. No word on what led up to the shootings as it's very early in the investigation.
No identities have been released.
